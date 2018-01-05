Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Snow day
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 6:27AM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 11:31AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Friday, January 5, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools and offices in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools and worksites in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Strait Regional School Board Are closed.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
- CSAP has closed schools in the Clare, Argyle, central, and northeast regions.
- Cape Breton University will remain closed due to a power outage.
- Saint Mary's University will remain closed for the day.
- All NSCC campuses are closed.
Prince Edward Island:
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
New Brunswick:
- Mount Allison University remains closed. It will reopen at 1 p.m.
- NBCC St Andrews and Miramichi campuses are closed.
- NBCC's Fredericton and Woodstock campuses will delay opening until noon.
Transportation:
- All Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are cancelled for Friday and Saturday.
- Bay Ferries has cancelled sailings between Saint John and Digby for Friday morning. The afternoon sailings will go ahead as scheduled.
- The Seal Island Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.
- The Englishtown Ferry is out of service
- High-sided vehicles are restricted on Halifax's MacKay Bridge
- Certain vehicles are restricted on the Confederation Bridge.