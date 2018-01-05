Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Friday, January 5, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools and offices in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools and worksites in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Strait Regional School Board Are closed.
  • All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
  • CSAP has closed schools in the Clare, Argyle, central, and northeast regions.
  • Cape Breton University will remain closed due to a power outage.
  • Saint Mary's University will remain closed for the day.
  • All NSCC campuses are closed.

Prince Edward Island:

  • All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
  • All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.

New Brunswick:

  • Mount Allison University remains closed. It will reopen at 1 p.m.
  • NBCC St Andrews and Miramichi campuses are closed.
  • NBCC's Fredericton and Woodstock campuses will delay opening until noon.

Transportation:

  • All Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are cancelled for Friday and Saturday.
  • Bay Ferries has cancelled sailings between Saint John and Digby for Friday morning. The afternoon sailings will go ahead as scheduled.
  • The Seal Island Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.
  • The Englishtown Ferry is out of service
  • High-sided vehicles are restricted on Halifax's MacKay Bridge
  • Certain vehicles are restricted on the Confederation Bridge.