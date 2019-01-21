Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 6:33AM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 10:20AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Francophone North West School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Francophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are CLOSED
- UNB's Fredericton campus will remain closed until 11 a.m.
- UNB's Saint John campus will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- The following NBCC campuses are CLOSED: Moncton, St. Andrews, Woodstock, Fredericton, Saint John.
- Classes are cancelled at NBCC Miramichi. The campus will open at 12 p.m.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are CLOSED
- Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud (CSAP): Classes are CANCELLED
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Public Schools Branch: Classes are CANCELLED
- French Language School Board: All schools are CLOSED
- UPEI will remain closed for the day.
- All Holland College campuses will remain closed for the day.