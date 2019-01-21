Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:

 

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Francophone North West School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • Francophone North East School District: All schools are CLOSED
  • UNB's Fredericton campus will remain closed until 11 a.m.
  • UNB's Saint John campus will delay opening until 12 p.m.
  • The following NBCC campuses are CLOSED: Moncton, St. Andrews, Woodstock, Fredericton, Saint John.
  • Classes are cancelled at NBCC Miramichi. The campus will open at 12 p.m.

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are CLOSED
  • Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud (CSAP): Classes are CANCELLED

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes are CANCELLED
  • French Language School Board: All schools are CLOSED
  • UPEI will remain closed for the day.
  • All Holland College campuses will remain closed for the day.