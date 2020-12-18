Advertisement
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 6:28AM AST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 6:40AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020:
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will delay opening by two hours. Buses will also operate on a two-hour delay. Lunch and dismissal will be at regular times. The EXCEL program is cancelled for the morning only.
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- Schools in the Municipality of East Hants, Colchester County and Pictou County are open with buses running on paved roads only.
- All schools in the Cumberland County Regional Centre for Education are open today, and buses are running as normal.
- Annapolis County schools are closed today due to road conditions.
- Schools in Kings County and the West Hants area are open with bus drivers using their discretion.
- The following schools under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial are closed today: École Joseph Dugas Officiel, École secondaire de Clare, École Stella-Maris, École Wedgeport, École Pubnico, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École Belleville, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud are all closed today.
- The following schools under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincialare are delaying opening by two hours: École Bois-Joli, École du Carrefour, École secondaire Mosaïque, École Mer et Monde, École du Grand-Portage, École Beaux-Marais, École Beaubassin, École Sommet.
- Shambhala School in Halifax is closed today due to weather conditions.
- Halifax Transit Routes 22, 58, and 62 Manor Park are operating on a snow plan. Check transit schedules before heading out.