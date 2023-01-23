Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: New Ross Community School is closed due to a power outage. The backroads closure plan is in effect for both Lunenburg and Queens Counties.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools -- Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants -- are closed. Office and worksites remain open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School. All buses are travelling on paved roads only.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Truro. Classes will end at noon at École NDA.
- NSCC: The Cumberland Campus -- including the Amherst Learning Centre -- is closed. The Truro Campus will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All Anglophone South School District schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All Rexton area schools -- Harcourt, Rexton Elementary, Eleanor W. Graham & Bonar Law Memorial School -- are closed. Schools in the Miramichi, Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are open.
- All Anglophone East School District schools are closed.
- Most Francophone South School District schools are closed. Some buses are running 15 minutes late.
- Mount Allison University campus is closed. Classes, labs, and other events held on campus are cancelled. Residences and the Jennings Dining Hall remain open.
- University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus is closed.
- Moncton University: The Moncton campus is closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All classes in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- All Holland College campuses are closed.
- UPEI will delay opening until 10 a.m.
