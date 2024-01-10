ATLANTIC
    • Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    NOVA SCOTIA

    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Digby and Yarmouth counties will be closed. Shelburne County schools will remain open.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Buses for all schools will be running on paved roads only.
    • Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be an early dismissal at all schools. Students will begin dismissing at noon.
    • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes north of Smokey will begin dismissal at 12 p.m.
    • CSAP: Classes are canceled at École Rose-des-Vents. Classes are canceled at schools in the Greenwood, Clare, Argyle, and Bridgewater areas. NDA School students will finish school at 11:30 a.m. Classes will end at noon at the École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port and École de Torbé.
    • NSCC: Pictou Campus, Kingstec Campus, Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
    • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
    • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
    • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
    • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
    • Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
    • Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.
    • University of New Brunswick: All campuses will delay opening until noon.
    • St. Thomas University will delay opening until noon and classes will resume at 12:30 p.m.
    • NBCC Fredericton, NBCC Woodstock, NBCC Miramichi and NBCC St. Andrews are closed.
    • Moncton University: The Moncton campus is closed until 12 p.m. The Edmundston campus and the Shippagan campus are closed.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    • Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
    • French Language School Board: All schools are closed.

