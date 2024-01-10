Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Digby and Yarmouth counties will be closed. Shelburne County schools will remain open.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Buses for all schools will be running on paved roads only.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be an early dismissal at all schools. Students will begin dismissing at noon.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes north of Smokey will begin dismissal at 12 p.m.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at École Rose-des-Vents. Classes are canceled at schools in the Greenwood, Clare, Argyle, and Bridgewater areas. NDA School students will finish school at 11:30 a.m. Classes will end at noon at the École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port and École de Torbé.
- NSCC: Pictou Campus, Kingstec Campus, Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.
- University of New Brunswick: All campuses will delay opening until noon.
- St. Thomas University will delay opening until noon and classes will resume at 12:30 p.m.
- NBCC Fredericton, NBCC Woodstock, NBCC Miramichi and NBCC St. Andrews are closed.
- Moncton University: The Moncton campus is closed until 12 p.m. The Edmundston campus and the Shippagan campus are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- French Language School Board: All schools are closed.
