HILLSBURN, N.S. -- The search for the bodies of five fishermen whose boat sank nearly three weeks ago off Nova Scotia's southwest coast has been temporarily suspended.

Police say the winter storm bearing down on Nova Scotia today has made the ongoing search for the men impossible.

RCMP say the search will resume tomorrow, weather and water conditions permitting.

Meanwhile, police say an extensive underwater search for the boat on New Year's Day using remote operated vehicles was unsuccessful.

The Chief William Saulis scallop vessel was carrying six crew members when it sank in the early morning of Dec. 15 in the notoriously vicious waters of the Bay of Fundy.

Only the body of 48-year-old Michael Drake from Newfoundland and Labrador has been found so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.