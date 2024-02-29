ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures

    A truck drives through a flooded road in Sussex, N.B., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) A truck drives through a flooded road in Sussex, N.B., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.

    Power

    In Nova Scotia, more than 19,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m.

    Restoration times vary from the afternoon to Friday morning.

    The Nova Scotia RCMP said at 7:45 a.m. there is a live power line between the 8000 and 9000 block of Highway 8 in South Brookfield, Queens County. They are asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.

    In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 NB Power customers were without power after 10 a.m.

    Saint John Fire told CTV News early Thursday morning there were some downed wires and water pooling in typical spots.

    Flash flooding and road washouts are a concern, as well as a predicted drop in temperatures, making flash freeze and icy conditions possible.

    The city is asking residents to give themselves extra time if travelling in the morning, and to give power crews working on outages extra space.

    Several road closures are in place.

    On Prince Edward Island, six Maritime Electric customers were without electricity just after 10 a.m.

    Weather alerts

    Rainfall and wind warnings remain in place across Nova Scotia. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in place in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

    Flash freeze and rainfall warnings are in place in parts of New Brunswick.

    Wind warnings are in place across Prince Edward Island. A wind warning is also in effect in Prince County.

    Travel

    The town of Sussex, N.B., says travel is not advised on most streets. 

    Drone pictures posted on social media show high water levels in the town Thursday morning.

    Drone picture of flooding taken in Sussex, N.B., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Ronnie Davis)

    In Halifax, the MacKay Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the wind. Halifax Harbour Bridges says the bikeway and the pedestrian walkway are also closed.

    Halifax Transit suspended all ferry service at 7:30 a.m. It resumed about 45 minutes later.

    Marine Atlantic has rescheduled two sailings due to the weather conditions. 

    Schools

    Many schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are closed Thursday. A full list can be found here.

    With files from CTV's Amanda Debison.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News