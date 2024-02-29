Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures

Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.

Power

In Nova Scotia, more than 19,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m.

Restoration times vary from the afternoon to Friday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said at 7:45 a.m. there is a live power line between the 8000 and 9000 block of Highway 8 in South Brookfield, Queens County. They are asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.

Our crews got on the road bright and early on this rainy morning and are responding to outages caused by high winds.

In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 NB Power customers were without power after 10 a.m.

As the bad weather continues across the province,

make sure you report your outage online or by calling our customer care team.

Saint John Fire told CTV News early Thursday morning there were some downed wires and water pooling in typical spots.

Flash flooding and road washouts are a concern, as well as a predicted drop in temperatures, making flash freeze and icy conditions possible.

The city is asking residents to give themselves extra time if travelling in the morning, and to give power crews working on outages extra space.

Several road closures are in place.

As of 7 am:

- Ashburn at Rothesay is closed

- Asburn at Foster Thurston is blocked off

- McLaren at Taylor is closed

- Brown is closed

- Portion of Rothesay Ave East-bound down to one lane

- Holland is closed

- Portion of Bayside Dr down to one lane

Other streets also impacted.

On Prince Edward Island, six Maritime Electric customers were without electricity just after 10 a.m.

Weather alerts

Rainfall and wind warnings remain in place across Nova Scotia. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in place in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

Flash freeze and rainfall warnings are in place in parts of New Brunswick.

Wind warnings are in place across Prince Edward Island. A wind warning is also in effect in Prince County.

Travel

The town of Sussex, N.B., says travel is not advised on most streets.

Drone pictures posted on social media show high water levels in the town Thursday morning.

Drone picture of flooding taken in Sussex, N.B., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Ronnie Davis)

In Halifax, the MacKay Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the wind. Halifax Harbour Bridges says the bikeway and the pedestrian walkway are also closed.

Halifax Transit suspended all ferry service at 7:30 a.m. It resumed about 45 minutes later.

Marine Atlantic has rescheduled two sailings due to the weather conditions.

Schools

Many schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are closed Thursday. A full list can be found here.

With files from CTV's Amanda Debison.