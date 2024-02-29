Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Power
In Nova Scotia, more than 19,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m.
Restoration times vary from the afternoon to Friday morning.
The Nova Scotia RCMP said at 7:45 a.m. there is a live power line between the 8000 and 9000 block of Highway 8 in South Brookfield, Queens County. They are asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.
In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 NB Power customers were without power after 10 a.m.
Saint John Fire told CTV News early Thursday morning there were some downed wires and water pooling in typical spots.
Flash flooding and road washouts are a concern, as well as a predicted drop in temperatures, making flash freeze and icy conditions possible.
The city is asking residents to give themselves extra time if travelling in the morning, and to give power crews working on outages extra space.
Several road closures are in place.
On Prince Edward Island, six Maritime Electric customers were without electricity just after 10 a.m.
Weather alerts
Rainfall and wind warnings remain in place across Nova Scotia. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in place in Inverness County - Mabou and north.
Flash freeze and rainfall warnings are in place in parts of New Brunswick.
Wind warnings are in place across Prince Edward Island. A wind warning is also in effect in Prince County.
Travel
The town of Sussex, N.B., says travel is not advised on most streets.
Drone pictures posted on social media show high water levels in the town Thursday morning.
Drone picture of flooding taken in Sussex, N.B., on Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Ronnie Davis)
In Halifax, the MacKay Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the wind. Halifax Harbour Bridges says the bikeway and the pedestrian walkway are also closed.
Halifax Transit suspended all ferry service at 7:30 a.m. It resumed about 45 minutes later.
Marine Atlantic has rescheduled two sailings due to the weather conditions.
Schools
Many schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are closed Thursday. A full list can be found here.
With files from CTV's Amanda Debison.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Putin warns that sending Western troops to Ukraine risks a global nuclear conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to fulfill Moscow's goals in Ukraine and sternly warned the West against deeper involvement in the fighting, saying that such a move is fraught with the risk of a global nuclear conflict.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Canadian man drives off Hawaiian cliff, falls from wreck, washes out to sea, survives
A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while heading out to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa or travel pass to come to Canada
Mexican nationals will soon need a visa to come to Canada. Alternatively, they can obtain a travel authorization if they already hold a U.S. non-immigrant visa, or if they had held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years, and are travelling by air on a Mexican passport.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
Sunak says the U.K. is descending into mob rule. Critics accuse him of undermining protest rights
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain is descending into "mob rule" because of the pressures created by protests against the Israel-Hamas war -- words criticized as alarmist by a human rights group.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.