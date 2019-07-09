Featured
Summerside police urge P.E.I. drivers to be a little less nice
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:45AM ADT
SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. -- Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are encouraging motorists to stop being quite so nice -- because it's causing accidents.
Sgt. Jason Blacquiere says there have been a number of accidents recently when drivers have yielded their right-of-way and waved other vehicles out into traffic.
He says there can be oncoming vehicles in other lanes whose drivers are unaware of the situation, and a collision occurs.
Blacquiere says while motorists are trying to be courteous, they are creating a dangerous situation, and could find themselves being charged or the subject of a civil lawsuit.
He says if you have the right-of-way -- use it.
Blacquiere says no one was hurt in the recent accidents in the city, but vehicles were damaged.