

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. -- Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are encouraging motorists to stop being quite so nice -- because it's causing accidents.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere says there have been a number of accidents recently when drivers have yielded their right-of-way and waved other vehicles out into traffic.

He says there can be oncoming vehicles in other lanes whose drivers are unaware of the situation, and a collision occurs.

Blacquiere says while motorists are trying to be courteous, they are creating a dangerous situation, and could find themselves being charged or the subject of a civil lawsuit.

He says if you have the right-of-way -- use it.

Blacquiere says no one was hurt in the recent accidents in the city, but vehicles were damaged.