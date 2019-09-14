

Superheroes young and old are scheduled to gather in Petersfield Park in Westmount, Nova Scotia on Sunday for the fifth annual Caleb’s Courage Walk, Run Fly fundraiser. Put in motion by the parents of Caleb MacArthur, who passed away in 2015, it’s an event that provides a lot of fun while combating childhood cancer.

And with all of the superhero imagery at the event, MacArthur’s parents say it’s representative of how he faced every day of his battle with cancer.

"It's so uplifting because Caleb dressed as a superhero every single day when he was fighting cancer,” says mother, Nicole Forgeron-MacArthur. “To see other people celebrating Caleb's spirit and really jumping on board, it's really empowering."

And fundraising efforts are already off to a head start with MacArthur’s sister, Aubreigh, pitching in by cutting 13-inches of her hair to donate. As of Friday, she’s received over $2,500 towards supporting the movement, in her little brother’s name.

"It just makes me very happy to know that I'm giving my hair and I'm giving it to someone that's lost their hair," says MacArthur.

And her selfless donation will help support one of the many people affected by childhood cancer. Since its inception, the day has come to mean a lot to more people than just the MacArthurs, with the event typically drawing hundreds of attendees.

"It means a lot to this community – unfortunately we have children who are going through cancer currently,” says Manager of Annual Giving at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Ricky McCarthy. “To know there's a movement like Caleb's Courage behind them and supporting them is just truly incredible."

The event will support children like Harland Fraser, a young cancer survivor who will be escorted to the event by the sheriff's office of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality as a special guest.

Meanwhile, MacArthur’s mother is hoping for good weather and the largest turnout to date. However, matter the outcome, she says she’s sure her son’s presence will be felt.

"I feel his spirit so strong with us,” says MacArthur. “Everyday – but especially on days like that."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald