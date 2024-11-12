Survey says many would turn down an opportunity because the work culture didn't fit

Canadians say a happy workplace, fair wage, flexibility, and good leadership are some things they value in employment opportunities.

One Halifax resident says work culture is something she feels is very important.

"Work environment can play this important role in our mental health and I believe a supportive work environment is essential for the mental well being and overall well being of the workers,” says Raquel Dias, Halifax resident.

Philip Cantril, the executive director with Job Junction Nova Scotia Works, says this is the case with some of their clients as well.

"You've got to be able to have a living and be able to live affordably in Nova Scotia but having an environment where they are comfortable and they are happy and a job they really enjoy and I think that's a large point of employer employees are looking for,” says Cantril.

The human resources company ‘Dayforce’ has just come out with their annual Pulse of Talent Survey, and they have found that 51 per cent of their respondents are proud of where they work. As well, 81 per cent have experienced symptoms of burnout in the last year.

A student in the Halifax region says a healthy work environment is important, especially as a young person with burnout being high.

“Reputation for burnout these days with young people, more expectations on us so it’s super important to me,” says Connor Ingram, a student living in Halifax.

The Pulse of Talent Survey also found that 74 per cent of respondents say they have or would turn down an opportunity if the work culture didn't feel right.

"You work basically every day so if it's not a place where you are comfortable or feel happy or safe then absolutely that's a huge obstacle,” says Adrian Filice, Halifax resident.

Connor Ingram says there are a number of things he looks for in an employment opportunity.

"Supportive supervisors and a learning environment because I'm young and I don't know anything so people that will push me along the way,” says Ingram.

"In an ideal world a good work environment is good for me,”

Some Halifax residents say they have left their place of employment due to bad work surroundings.

"I've lost jobs before for poor work cultures,” says Adrian Filice, Halifax resident.

Some even said they took early retirement to enjoy life more.

"Two years ago near the end of COVID, I was not having fun at work and a lot of pressure on me, and I decided at 56 I could retire so I did, I had enough,” says Rosemarie Orian.

A few others shared that it's not just about work culture for them but the workplace expectations changing with the pandemic, expecting more of people. This has also caused a few to leave their place of employment.

Experts say in many cases people line up other work opportunities before leaving the one they have.

“Certainly, you do hear that people quit their jobs and then go to other jobs,” says Cantril.

“It’s fewer that people are quitting their job and then find themselves unemployed and saying I need to find work. The right thing to do is say I may not be happy here, you know what am I looking for and try to process that journey,” adds Cantril.

