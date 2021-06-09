HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a weapons complaint in north end Halifax on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 7 p.m. on June 8, officers responded to a weapons complaint at the 2000-block of North Park Street.

Police say an adult male had been struck in the head with a pipe, and suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at hospital.

A 27-year-old male suspect was restrained by bystanders and arrested by police. He is being held for court.

Police say the two men are known to each other.

Traffic was briefly disrupted on North Park Street as the scene was processed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.