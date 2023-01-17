Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Saint John restaurant in July

A 26-year-old man is due in court in connection with an armed robbery in Saint John, N.B., last summer.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a robbery at a restaurant on Fairville Boulevard in the Lancaster Mall area on July 18, 2022 around 8 p.m.

At the time, police said the suspect fled on foot around the back of the building, headed west towards Highway 1 near the intersection of Bleury Street and Fairville Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was carrying a green reusable shopping bag after he allegedly robbed the store while armed with a weapon.

Police said a weapon was recovered during a search of the area but the suspect was not found.

No one was injured during the robbery.

On Tuesday, Saint John police said a 26-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022 following an investigation by the force’s Major Crime Unit.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police haven’t said what charges the man is facing. CTV News has reached out for more information.