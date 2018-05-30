

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing impaired driving charges after she was arrested near the finish line of the Cabot Trail Relay Race last weekend.

The RCMP responded to the scene in Neil’s Harbour, N.S., after receiving a report of a possible impaired driver from the event’s traffic safety officer.

Police say they found the woman near the finish line, where several hundred spectators and runners were located.

Police allege the woman had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

No one was injured.

The woman was taken to the Ingonish RCMP detachment for a breath test. Police say her blood alcohol level was nearly two times the legal limit.

She has been charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

The woman was released from custody and is due to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on July 4.