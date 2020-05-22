HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a possible shooting that sent a man to hospital in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital just before midnight, where a group of individuals had arrived including one with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg.

His injuries were non-life-threatening and he has since been treated and released.

The initial investigation indicates there was an altercation at a group gathering in a rural area.

Police say this is an isolated incident with no further risk to public safety. There is no word on possible charges and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 902-563-5151 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.