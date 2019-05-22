

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police say the suspicious death of an elderly man in March is now being treated as a homicide.

Police were called to a home on Terrace Street in Sydney the evening of March 22.

Officers found the body of an 80-year-old man inside the home.

The medical examiner’s office has confirmed the man was the victim of a homicide. He has been identified as Douglas MacLeod Barrett.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was a random act and that the people involved were known to one another.

No arrests have been made.

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the case or to contact them.