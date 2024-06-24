ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Suspicious persons reported near school in Elmsdale, N.S., found to be youth playing with airsoft

    The airsoft gun the two youth had in the incident. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP) The airsoft gun the two youth had in the incident. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP)
    Share

    Police have identified two youth who were involved in a suspicious persons report in Elmsdale, N.S.

    East Hants District RCMP responded to the initial report of two people who were wearing tactical gear and carrying firearms walking towards a school on McMillan Drive in Elmsdale around 8:30 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers cleared several locations and structures near the school, but did not find anyone matching the descriptions given.

    After an investigation, police found two Elmsdale youth whom they believed to be involved. Officers later learned the youths were going to play with airsoft guns near the school, but returned home soon after realizing their behaviour could be seen as suspicious.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News