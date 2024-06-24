Suspicious persons reported near school in Elmsdale, N.S., found to be youth playing with airsoft

Police have identified two youth who were involved in a suspicious persons report in Elmsdale, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP responded to the initial report of two people who were wearing tactical gear and carrying firearms walking towards a school on McMillan Drive in Elmsdale around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers cleared several locations and structures near the school, but did not find anyone matching the descriptions given.

After an investigation, police found two Elmsdale youth whom they believed to be involved. Officers later learned the youths were going to play with airsoft guns near the school, but returned home soon after realizing their behaviour could be seen as suspicious.

