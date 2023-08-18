Sussex offers one stop shopping with its annual flea market
Giving people a chance to find what they’ve been looking for, and even items that weren’t on the radar, the annual flea market is back this weekend in Sussex, NB.
The three day event kicked off Friday morning and will continue through until Sunday afternoon offering a one stop shopping destination for people from all over the Maritimes.
“They’ve got everything imaginable probably for the last 150 years here. So whatever you want to buy. It’s here,” said Calvin Estey, who was visiting from Fredericton.
By Friday afternoon he and his wife had already made two loads to the car to drop off items.
“I have a wood business so I turned around and seen power saw chains, they’re about half priced compared to the other ones, so I bought a few of those,” he said.
There are about 850 vendors this year with everything from food trucks, to homemade crafts, to antiques.
“Right now we have people here from Alberta. We have venders from P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and as far west as Alberta,” said Steve Clements, the vice chair for the New Brunswick Antique Auto Club Flea Market Committee.
He says while the weekend is dependent on the weather, it isn’t unusual to see upwards of 20,000 people.
“It’s one of those things you just never know. You create something and you hope people like it and over the past, I’m going to say, 20 years is when this has really grown almost exponentially,” he said.
“I like to call this a small party for me and 20,000 of my closest friends.”
The flea market is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a $5 admission fee for adults and Clements says parking is about $5 as well.
In total, he says if someone were to try and walk by every single vendor it would be about 15 kilometres.
“We get people from all over the place here,” said Victor Williams, who has been apart of the flea market since it originated in 1981.
“Over the years there’s people I’ve seen here for many years, almost 42 years and you get to know them. I don’t necessarily know everybody’s name but I recognize them and we talk.”
Over the years it has grown both in size and significance.
“I guess over the years it’s turned more into a family gathering I’ll say because we have the same people around,” said Williams.
“My sons were four and one the first year we came here, so they grew up over the years and I just had a text from my son there now, the 43 year old, and he was just wondering what the weather was because he was going to come up.”
When it first started, the main vendor was automotive parts, but that has changed over the years to include everything and anything.
For Randall Haslett it was the perfect spot to hunt for a very specific item.
“I’m working on a geocache project for the international talk like a pirate day, which is the 19th of September. We’re building a pirate ship out of pallets and other spare wood and I needed a small casket or barrel to be on the deck,” he said.
“I had friends who have contacts in the potato business and I have an old potato barrel but it’s too big when you put it on the ship it looks like it doesn’t belong so I said I need to get a smaller casket and I might have luck if I go to the Sussex flea market and sure enough I saw two or three.”
Vendor, Gerard Chiasson says he focuses on finding a good price that reflects the region, but is still fair.
It is his second year at the Sussex flea market and his antique cash register was drawing a lot of attention.
“I’ve got old antiques, I like military and naval memorabilia so I try to specialize in that, but that usually goes pretty fast,” said Chiasson.
He’s been antiquing for 25-years now and says being apart of the market provides a sense of community.
“You get to meet other vendors and you know, it’s just a bit of a brotherhood. Second year and I’ve already made contacts that I’ve seen already and you just get to visit, have a laugh,” he said.
Officials say the annual flea market also positively impacts the Town of Sussex with many hotels are booked solid and restaurants and gas stations seeing an increase in traffic.
Adding that it’s an event that people look forward to year after year.
“I still work for a living,” said Clements.
“I take a little bit better than a week off to come here. This is my vacation. This is what I do for fun and this really is a fun event.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
'Fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna crews rescue residents who ignored evacuation order
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund's voice conveyed both pride and exhaustion as he described the risks crews took battling the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday night.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Manitoba preparing for 3,000 evacuees from Northwest Territory wildfires
The Manitoba government says people forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories could be arriving in Manitoba by Saturday.
Toronto
-
New TTC chair doesn't anticipate Scarborough RT returning to service following derailment
Toronto residents may have seen the last of the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT), according to the newly appointed chair of the TTC board.
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical facility fire may have reached Lake Ontario after containment breached due to rain
Runoff from a six-alarm fire at an Etobicoke chemical facility may have reached Lake Ontario after containment was breached due to heavy rain.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
Calgary
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'Incredibly difficult times': PM Justin Trudeau visits N.W.T. wildfire evacuees at reception centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories being hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.
-
DynaLIFE out as provider of Alberta lab services
Albertans who've struggled with major delays for lab procedures may see some changes now that the province has swapped providers.
Montreal
-
Man, 50, sent to hospital after stabbing outside LaSalle bar: police
A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing in the parking lot of a bar shortly after 6 p.m., Montreal police say.
-
Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly difficult times': PM Justin Trudeau visits N.W.T. wildfire evacuees at reception centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories being hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.
-
37-year-old teddy bear reunited with family after a week of adventure
A very well-loved stuffed animal is back home after a week of adventures with a foster family.
-
'Real and terrifying': Former Albertan watches as flames tear towards West Kelowna
As flames tore down the side of a mountain towards West Kelowna, former Albertan Amalia Zarokostas stood on her balcony taking photos.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Sault theatre company production supports Rainbow Camp
An upcoming production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by the West End Theatre Project will help 2SLGBTQ+ kids go to summer camp.
London
-
SIU concludes investigation into fatal London, Ont. collision
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer after a woman was killed earlier this year.
-
Town ‘shocked’ by sudden passing of mayor
Myles Murdock’s mayoral nameplate remains at the centre of Goderich Council chambers, but sadly, he won’t be back to take his seat after passing away suddenly this week.
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
Winnipeg
-
Man with Manitoba connection identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A man believed to be connected to Manitoba has been identified as the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
The increase in strike actions in Manitoba
Manitoba's Liquor Mart strike continues to drag on, with customers scrambling to find their favourite drinks at just a handful of stores open across the province.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Ottawa
-
Microsoft removes article recommending 15 things to do in Ottawa, including visit the Ottawa Food Bank
The Ottawa Food Bank says it was shocked to find the organization mentioned in a now deleted Microsoft article recommending 15 things to do while visiting Ottawa.
-
Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Merivale Road, near Baseline Road, at 12:31 p.m. Friday. A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal building.
-
Yellowknife residents watch wildfire approach the city from Ottawa
As officials in the Northwest Territories urge residents to leave its capital due to a nearby wildfire, visitors in Ottawa are anxiously watching the situation unfold in Yellowknife.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple witnesses Hawaii wildfire
A Saskatoon couple spent more than 40 hours on the side of a road in Hawaii as a deadly wildfire raged in the distance.
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
Saskatoon garden club focused on urban biodiversity hits 101 members
A growing group of gardeners in Saskatoon are helping promote urban biodiversity one garden at a time.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
City manager can't say how long fence around Regina City Hall will remain up
A fence around Regina City Hall that was put up after a homeless encampment was taken down in July will remain up indefinitely, according to the City of Regina.
-
IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City there are some top options. Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau ends Tofino vacation, will visit wildfire evacuation centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his family vacation in Tofino, B.C., on Friday. He was expected to fly to Edmonton where he was scheduled to visit a wildfire evacuation centre that has been set up for those fleeing the raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Victoria community garden becomes permanent fixture in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry
A Victoria community garden born during the COVID-19 pandemic has not only doubled in size, it’s been declared a new permanent fixture in James Bay – garnering calls to action from others to do the same.