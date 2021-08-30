Advertisement
Swearing in day: N.S. legislature members to be sworn in Monday
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 11:29AM ADT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 1:03PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Members of the Nova Scotia legislature will be sworn in on Monday.
The Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in the August 17 provincial election taking 31 of the 55 seats.
The Liberals won 17 seats, the NDP six and there is one Independent.
Premier-designate Tim Houston and the new Tory cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony in Halifax.
