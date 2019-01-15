

CTV Atlantic





It seems the New Year has brought better-times to a formerly troubled call centre in Sydney.

Another wave of people has been hired back to the former ServiCom call centre this week and Friday will mark the first time in two months employees will get paycheques.

Little more than a month after the former ServiCom operation abruptly shut down, about 175 employees are being called back to work this week.

For Brandon Rochon, Tuesday was his first day back.

“I feel fabulous -- I feel great to be back,” Rochon said. “When we got the news the day that the doors closed, I was losing more than my paycheque, I was losing something I enjoyed doing.”

About 250 others were rehired Jan. 2, the call centre's first day back in business after being purchased over the holidays by an Iowa businessman.

Judy McLean has returned to the job she had for ten-and-a-half years.

“I'm looking forward to getting to come to work every day,” McLean said. “To enjoy it with my family - that's what they are, a lot of them are my work family, to be able to go home, get a paycheque, get myself back on track -- and just a bright future.”

Site manager Todd Riley says they'll hire back one more wave of former ServiCom employees, then start looking for new people.

“After that, we will be looking at going to the outside and doing some major hiring for three of our big programs that we have today,” Riley said. “The clients really want us to ramp up and ramp up quickly.”

On Friday, new owner Anthony Marlowe will be back here at the call centre for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

And that day will be significant for another reason.

For many employees, it will mark the first paycheques they'll have received since November.

“I think some people will probably frame it,” Riley said. “It's been a long time for everybody.”

Rochon says his cheque will be going to rent."

“But it'll be amazing,” he said. “To have an official paycheque at a job that I loved -- a job that I wasn't sure I was going to get back.”

Some workers say, after all they've been through, they appreciate these jobs more than ever.

“Am I grateful now?” McLean said. “Oh, yeah. Am I taking things for granted anymore? Absolutely not.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.