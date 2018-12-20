

CTV Atlantic





The new owner of the former ServiCom call centre met with hundreds of employees Thursday.

Anthony Marlowe arrived in Sydney Wednesday night and toured his new operation Thursday morning amid shared hope and optimism.

“I love the island and this place is tremendous,” said Marlowe, a 39-year-old American businessman, who was all smiles Thursday.

He welcomed media inside as he toured the former ServiCom call centre for the first time.

“This was a win, win, win situation,” Marlowe said. “The clients win, the employees win, (and) our company gets a tremendous workforce and expansion.”

Marlowe says he's committed to reopening the doors here in just a couple of weeks and planned to deliver that message personally at a meeting Thursday evening.

That’s news more than 600 employees have been desperately waiting for.

“My focus this evening is to be very transparent, honest and very fact based,” Marlowe said earlier Thursday. “So they know what they can count on and when.”

Marlowe says he has committed to a nine-year lease, and will offer employees sign-on and retention bonuses.

Just up the road in Membertou, many of those employees who were laid off were participating in training sessions being put on by the province.

All were eagerly awaiting to meet the new owner.

“He's our Christmas miracle,” said former ServiCom employee Sandra Bonnar.“He absolutely is. Back to work in the New Year. New Year, new job, new dreams.”

Wendy Landry is another former ServiCom employee.

“I'm just glad he has the confidence in us and respect, that we're able to do this type of job and make a profit for him,” Landry said.

Marlowe previously had a deal in place to purchase ServiCom for $400,000 pending approval from the bankruptcy courts. But a bidding war with two other investors broke out. In the end Marlowe, paid more than $1.1 million than originally expected.

“This has been a staple for a couple of companies for two decades, and we plan on it being a staple for our company for decades to come as well,” Marlowe said.

The uncertainty and heartbreak of early December has been replaced with hope and confidence for the New Year.

Marlowe says he plans to hire all, if not more back in the New Year. He's planning on reopening the call centre on Jan. 2.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.