SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning sent three people to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to Barrington St. in Sydney Mines at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man and 28-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment, and the 28-year-old man has been released.

A short time later, police received reports of a third shooting victim, who they located in a separate apartment at the Barrington St. building.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was taken to Glace Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe the victims knew the shooter, and are searching for a suspect, but an arrest has not been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.