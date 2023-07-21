'Technical issue' forces U.K. couple to end transatlantic balloon flight early in Newfoundland
A U.K. couple with the goal of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a helium balloon have landed earlier than expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Deborah and Mike Scholes were in the air for about 19 hours, after leaving Sussex, N.B. on Thursday morning, with the plan of arriving in Europe in about a week.
"A technical issue with their balloon made it unwise for them to continue their quest to fly across the Atlantic and on a further journey of some 2,000 miles to Europe," said a statement Friday morning, issued on behalf of the couple. "Putting safety first, they elected to land whilst still overhead Newfoundland and touched down safely, with a gentle controlled landing, just south of Meelpaeg Lake."
Before leaving the ground on Thursday, Mike said the couple would make a final decision about continuing their journey once the open Atlantic was near.
“We have a few hundred miles over land, and if we don’t like it, we can land,” he said.
The couple have been planning this journey since 2019, and have faced multiple delays, including: weather, global helium shortages, pandemic travel restrictions, military operations, and health challenges.
"Although greatly disappointed not to complete their journey, this is just a setback for this intrepid couple and has not dampened their adventurous spirits," said Friday morning's statement.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Canada Child Benefit increased, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
John Tory is in Ukraine supporting a documentary on children’s mental health
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory is lending his support to a documentary in Ukraine looking at the impact of the war on children’s mental health.
-
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf got his marching orders from premier Danielle Smith this week.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal area; La Ronde closed due to rain
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
Man found dead Thursday on highway in South Shore Saint-Constant
A man who may have fallen from an overpass before being struck by a car was found dead late Thursday evening on Highway 730 in Saint-Constant, Montérégie. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:15 pm.
-
Quebec safe consumption sites receive more funding
The Quebec government will grant more than a million dollars to Montreal organizations offering supervised consumption sites. The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, made the announcement at the offices of the Spectre de rue organization in Montreal's Centre-Sud district on Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wear down Edmonton Elks in 28-14 victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros unleashed a long bomb to show that he had solved the Edmonton Elks' defence in the second half of a 28-14 win Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Armed and dangerous' man in southeast London
Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 where it was reported a man was seen with a firearm.
-
All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.
-
601 bottles of undeclared alcohol seized at Blue Water Bridge
Two residents from southern Ontario have been charged after they allegedly attempted to smuggle 601 bottles of undeclared alcohol into Canada earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cancels dozens of bus trips to accommodate R1 service during O-Train shut down
OC Transpo cancelled more than 200 planned bus trips during the first two days of the O-Train shut down to provide extra buses for the R1 replacement bus service.
-
Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm
It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman wins $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Kingston, Ont. woman was on vacation when she won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
Vancouver
-
Union local: New tentative deal reached in B.C. port worker’s strike
The labour chaos at British Columbia’s ports between the union representing dock workers and employers appears to be calming again.
-
Afghan family seeking refuge in Metro Vancouver facing homelessness
Afghans who were forced out of their homeland because of the Taliban are now facing homelessness in Metro Vancouver.
-
Firefighter numbers increase to more than 2,500 in B.C. as 100 Brazilians arrive
British Columbia is expecting the arrival of 100 firefighters from Brazil today, adding to the province's growing international wildfire force.
Regina
-
Regina city hall encampment residents say a 'new, powerful drug' likely responsible for recent overdoses
There has been a noticeable increase in suspected fatal drug overdoses in Regina this year including one at the encampment outside of city hall.
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Look inside the new Hullo ferries set to launch between Nanaimo and Vancouver
On Aug. 14, the highly anticipated Hullo passenger ferry service from Nanaimo to Vancouver will start sailing across the Strait of Georgia. Media and community members got a tour of one of the vessels Thursday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.