History-making transatlantic balloon flight takes off from Sussex, N.B.

A history-making transatlantic balloon flight took off from Sussex, N.B., on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people were on the ground to send off Deborah and Mike Scholes, for a journey several years in the making.

Mike and Deborah Scholes are pictured in Sussex, N.B., on July 20, 2023 ahead of their transatlantic balloon flight. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

The U.K. couple have been in Sussex for seven weeks, waiting for ideal weather conditions and approval from meteorologists to lift off. One delay was caused by French military exercises happening in the balloon’s travel path.

Deborah will be the first women to captain a balloon across the Atlantic Ocean, and Mike will be the first registered blind person to crew.

The trip is a fundraiser for Blind Veterans UK.

The couple expect to land somewhere in western Europe in five to seven days.

The start of a history-making transatlantic balloon flight in Sussex, N.B., on July 20, 2023. Deborah Scholes will be the first women to captain a balloon across the Atlantic Ocean, and Mike Scholes will be the first registered blind person to crew. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Live updates on the couple’s progress can be found online.

