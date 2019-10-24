HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy is in custody after shots were fired at a home in Riverview, N.B., Wednesday evening.

The RCMP were called to Wilson Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect was arrested at a different location, but they won’t say where.

They do confirm the teen knew at least one person living at the home.

No injuries were reported.

Police and forensic investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning. Officers were seen marking what appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the home.

A neighbour told CTV that she was inside the home after the shooting and that bullets came in through the front window and travelled all the way to the back of the home, breaking through the glass in the back door.

The Mounties are expected to release more information about the incident later today.

