Teen in custody after shots fired at Riverview home
Police investigate a shooting at a home in Riverview, N.B., on Oct. 24, 2019.
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:04AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:10AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy is in custody after shots were fired at a home in Riverview, N.B., Wednesday evening.
The RCMP were called to Wilson Road around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the suspect was arrested at a different location, but they won’t say where.
They do confirm the teen knew at least one person living at the home.
No injuries were reported.
Police and forensic investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning. Officers were seen marking what appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the home.
A neighbour told CTV that she was inside the home after the shooting and that bullets came in through the front window and travelled all the way to the back of the home, breaking through the glass in the back door.
The Mounties are expected to release more information about the incident later today.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang