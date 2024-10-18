Tenants evacuated from Halifax apartment building after garbage-room fire

Tenants had to be evacuated from an apartment building in the south end of Halifax after a fire Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a small fire inside the garbage-bin room at the bottom of the building on South Park Street around 10:30 p.m.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says smoke went up the garbage shoot, which spread to hallways throughout the 12-storey building.

All tenants were evacuated from the building and three comfort buses were brought in for them.

It took firefighters about an hour-and-a-half to clear smoke from the hallways.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

