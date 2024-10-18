ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Tenants evacuated from Halifax apartment building after garbage-room fire

    Share

    Tenants had to be evacuated from an apartment building in the south end of Halifax after a fire Thursday night.

    Firefighters responded to a small fire inside the garbage-bin room at the bottom of the building on South Park Street around 10:30 p.m.

    Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says smoke went up the garbage shoot, which spread to hallways throughout the 12-storey building.

    All tenants were evacuated from the building and three comfort buses were brought in for them.

    It took firefighters about an hour-and-a-half to clear smoke from the hallways.

    No one was hurt.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News