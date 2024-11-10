The family of Second World War veteran share his life and legacy
On Thursday August 24, 1944, Harry R. Hamilton lost his life fighting for our freedom.
Now his family is his voice, sharing his life and legacy.
"As time progresses Harry means more and more to me. At the start it was the uncle I didn't know,” says David Roberts, Harry R’s Hamilton’s nephew.
"I was 5 or 6 years old when I started to understand, to begin to understand who he was and what had happened to him,” adds Jack Hamilton, Harry R. Hamilton’s Nephew.
Neither Jack nor David were born before Hamilton passed away, but the family was left with letters and documents dating his time serving.
Hamilton’s nephews say he wore many hats while serving and had many titles. He was a trooper, a guardsman and the last couple of months of his life he was a driver for high ranking individuals.
"We know he signed up in 42 here in Halifax, we are pretty sure he took a train to Trenton, Ontario to do training camp. He was there for quite a while and then took a boat to England to a training camp just outside of London, we know that. The next thing I know about him was in 1944 when he was killed in France,” says Jack.
Jack Hamilton and David Roberts look at letters and documents that belonged to Harry R. Hamilton. (CTV/Emma Convey)Harry Hamilton’s death was around the time of the D-Day Invasion. He was only 23-years-old and was buried in France. Jack says he was one of the first in his family to have the ability to visit his grave.
“As a young man, I went over to France to find his grave. I was really the first person to be there and it was a really awakening experience,” says Jack.
Harry Hamilton was born and raised in Middle Sackville, N.S., and in the 1980’s an elementary school was named after him. It is called the Harry R. Hamilton Elementary school.
"It was quite an honour really. His brothers and sisters were there for the opening and the councilors of the day,” says Jack.
There was also a documentary made by Roberts’ father that shared the story of Hamilton’s time in Sackville as well as his time at war.
"I have been involved more with Harry through the documentary my father made and it spells out some of what he did,” says Roberts.
The documentary was not only created in his memory but also as a tool to educate the students of Harry R. Hamilton elementary school about the history of their school’s name.
“It talked about his time in Middle Sackville before he signed up and kind of gave us a flavour about what that was like,” says Jack.
“It gave us a flavour of the school and what the school would mean going forward and what it represented. Then of course it showed events taking place overseas at the time and what was going on at the time when he was killed,” adds Jack.
To this day, Hamilton’s family continues to celebrate his life. Every year on Remembrance Day they gather to remember him.
"We try to get together every November 11 as a crew. We have a group of people that is made up of past RCMP officers, past HRM officers, and some private businessmen and friends. It's a great group to remember veterans in general with,” says Roberts.
"We play 11 holes of golf, and we have a fellowship hour and a dinner together and we talk about the war and what it means to us because really it was a blink of an eye and it could have been us,” says Jack.
Both Jack and David say they often think about the fact that it could have been them if it wasn't for the generation difference. So now they reflect on the sacrifice he made for not only them but their country.
"He also represents all of the other Harry's that did the same thing,” says Jack.
“And we realize now how important it is that our army's and our boys did what they did and how much it has impacted our life. We had the good times, the 50's, 60's and 70's. We've had a wonderful life thanks to what they did, and we know that now,” adds Jack.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I was called;' Murray Sinclair's life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial
Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the son of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, spoke about his father.
Abuse, harassment and suicide: Report finds anti-Black racism exists at highest levels of federal government
A government-funded report released to CTV News highlights 'systemic racism' against dozens of Black executives within the federal public service, including allegations of abuse, violence and harassment that, in some instances, led to suicide.
25 monkeys recovered after dozens escape in South Carolina. Others 'jumping back and forth' near research facility
Tenty-five of the 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina have been recovered, officials said Sunday.
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
Liberals to face third test in federal byelection in British Columbia next month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced voters in Cloverdale—Langley City will pick their next member of Parliament on Dec. 16.
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance events as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal family is slowly returning to normal at the end of a year in which two of the most popular royals were sidelined by cancer.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
‘Feeling of dread’ spreads across U.S. federal workforce as second Trump term looms
Much of the U.S. federal workforce is on edge and bracing itself for the likelihood its ranks will be purged when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Woodside Square Cinema shot at in two separate incidents over weekend: TPS
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, before the cinema was shot at again hours later in a second incident, police say.
-
How Toronto is marking Remembrance Day this year, and what's closed on Monday
With Remembrance Day on Monday, there will be several events honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: These are the concerts that rocked the city before The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto this month and will likely be the most commercially successful concert series the city has ever seen.
Calgary
-
'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia
A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.
-
3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail
Two semis were among the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash that brought westbound traffic along Stoney Trail Northwest to a standstill on Sunday.
-
Calgary Indian community celebrates Diwali with food, music, dancing and ‘vibes’ at the Genesis Centre
More than 700 people danced, ate, and sang to celebrate Diwali Saturday night at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
-
'We know it's gonna improve': Igniting power play key to Oilers' climb
The Edmonton Oilers may have found the break they were looking for.
-
'A very joyous time': Murray Sinclair remembered by thousands at national commemorative service
A pillar in Canada’s history was honoured in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon, with thousands showing up to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Murray Sinclair.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Liberal Party wants a Quebec constitution
Despite some opposition, a motion was passed at the party’s convention in Levis, Que. over the weekend to create a Quebec constitution.
-
West Island Mission sees even more demand at 2nd annual Porch to Pantry food drive
The West Island Mission hosted its second food drive Sunday amid increasing demand.
-
3 Quebecers dead, 1 injured after accident on Ontario's Highway 401
Three people from Laval, Que. are dead after an accident on the Ontario highway.
Ottawa
-
Expert encourages Ottawa to rethink approach to dog parks after west end park fiasco
After months of controversy surrounding a dog park in Ottawa's west end, a solution has been reached to divide the park in half.
-
2 adults, 8-month-old dead following 2-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
Three people, including an eight-month-old have died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
-
Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex
Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.
-
Two London Knights win gold at U17 World Hockey Challenge
London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell are returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge with gold medals around their necks.
Barrie
-
NHL alumni and York Regional Police face off for good cause
A group of former NHL players faced off against York Regional Police officers in Newmarket Sunday afternoon to raise funds for Special Olympics programs across the province.
-
Driver charged in morning Highway 400 crash
A driver is facing multiple charges after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 early Sunday morning.
-
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch live Remembrance Day ceremony in Sudbury
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is livestreaming the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sudbury Community Arena starting Monday at 10:30 a.m.
-
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener stabbing
A man has been charged after a stabbing at an apartment building in Kitchener.
-
Police report two deaths in downtown Guelph that may be linked to drug use
The Guelph Police Service is putting out a warning after two deaths in the downtown area.
-
New Elmira monuments honour Peacekeepers and Afghanistan veterans
Two new tributes to Canada’s veterans have been unveiled at the Elmira Cenotaph.
Windsor
-
'The Anguish of War': Author keeping memories of fallen Windsor-Essex soldiers alive
For Gene Lotz, the spark of curiosity to delve into the history of those who served in war only began when the answers became difficult to find.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested after passing out in vehicle, holding up traffic: CKPS
One person has been arrested after Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) received multiple complaints about an alleged drunk driver.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kingsville
An individual is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in Kingsville.
Winnipeg
-
'A very joyous time': Murray Sinclair remembered by thousands at national commemorative service
A pillar in Canada’s history was honoured in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon, with thousands showing up to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Murray Sinclair.
-
Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged
Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.
-
Blue Bombers overpower Roughriders 38-22, advance to Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers whipped the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-22 in Saturday's CFL West Division final to earn their fifth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup.
Regina
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Retro gaming arcade in Regina closing doors for foreseeable future
Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
Vancouver
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
-
Corporate sponsorship of city assets on the agenda at Vancouver council
A plan to allow corporations and other "commercial entities" to pay to sponsor civic assets, projects and programs is coming to Vancouver council next week.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 100th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Monday to observe the city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony.
Vancouver Island
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
-
Port employers 'refusing to bargain,' cut off talks in less than an hour: Union
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.