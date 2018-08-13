

CTV Atlantic





A volunteer woodworking group in Halifax has been left reeling after a robbery over the weekend.

Hands On Halifax is an open space in the city’s north end that makes power tools and woodworking equipment available to anyone on a drop-in basis.

On Saturday, more than $1,000 worth of power tools were stolen from the workshop and owner David Clearwater isn’t sure if he can stay open.

“It kind of cut us off at the knees because we really can't afford to buy new tools, and move at the same time,” said Clearwater, who was planning to move the workshop to a bigger space in September, but now says he's re-evaluating.

“If we move, there’s nothing to move, and people won’t have tools at the new site -- or we just shut it down,” he said.