Third COVID-19 death tied to church gathering at long-term care home in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX -

There's been a third death due to COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

The provincial government said in a news release Friday the woman in her 90s who died was a resident of the 74-bed East Cumberland Lodge, in Pugwash, N.S.

Public health also said another resident at East Cumberland Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of 32 residents and 10 staff members who have been infected.

The outbreak at the care home has been linked to an October gathering organized by an independent Baptist church in the Amherst, N.S., area.

Earlier this week, Robert Smith, pastor of the Gospel Light Baptist Church, was fined $2,422 for holding the event that violated COVID-19 health orders.

On Thursday, the Progressive Conservative government increased fines for groups and individuals who flout public health orders. Fines for first-time offences involving organizations are now $11,622.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.