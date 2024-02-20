ATLANTIC
    • Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Natacha Leroy disappeared on Nov. 22, 2023. (RCMP) The Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Natacha Leroy disappeared on Nov. 22, 2023. (RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.

    Cody Alexander Russell, 29, was arrested in New Brunswick and is facing charges of accessory to murder and indignity to human remains, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Officers responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or on Nov. 22, 2023.

    Police said Leroy disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

    Human remains were found two days later in Big Bras D’Or by an RCMP police dog team.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s.

    On Nov. 30, 2023, Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested in Halifax and charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the case.

    Police said at that time they were also searching for a second suspect.

    Kevin Forrest Jr., of Big Bras D’Or, N.S., was arrested at a home in Sydney Mines on Dec. 1.

    At the time, police said Leroy’s death was not a random incident.

    Russell was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Wednesday morning.

    Police say the investigation is continuing.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Natalie Lombard.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story stated Cody Alexander Russell was 19 years old. The N.S. RCMP has since provided a correction to say he is 29 years old.

