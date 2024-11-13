ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • This Halifax store lets customers create their own perfumes

    Share

    A new store in the Maritimes has taken fragrance-making to a new level by letting customers get involved in the creative process.

    The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier recently opened in downtown Halifax, and it lets customers to create their own signature scents.

    The process begins with customers choosing from a variety of allergy-free and toxin-free scents.

    “You get to experience them firsthand, you test them out, you’re able to test them on skin, on clothes, and as you go up you’re able to name your perfume whatever you’d like,” said store manager, Ibrahim Bojal.

    “Some of the varieties we have range from eight different scent types you could say, a blend of unisex, men’s, and women’s profiles.”

    Throughout the hour-long session, customers get to try different mixtures of scents, and find what suits them best. A “fragrance alchemist” also helps in finding the perfect balance in scents while still creating something unique.

    While there are only eight scents, different mixtures of the scent can lead to a whole new smell.

    “It turns out different every time, everyone uses different ratios even though we only have eight scents to create their own custom blend,” said fragrance alchemist, Izzie Regan.

    Once they find their scent, customers create a name as well as their own custom graphics on the label.

    Regan says the experience allows for people to get their creative juices flowing, as well as bring something home with them.

    “It’s really lovely to have all these different people with different tastes and be able to create new scents with them,” said Regan.

    “It’s a great creative outlet both for the customer and the staff here.”

    With files from CTV's Valentine Nkengbeza. 

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why the new U.S. administration won't have much time for us

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, former Conservative Party political advisor and strategist Rudy Husny says that when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes to the G-20 summit next week, it will look more like his goodbye tour.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News