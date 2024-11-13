This Halifax store lets customers create their own perfumes
A new store in the Maritimes has taken fragrance-making to a new level by letting customers get involved in the creative process.
The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier recently opened in downtown Halifax, and it lets customers to create their own signature scents.
The process begins with customers choosing from a variety of allergy-free and toxin-free scents.
“You get to experience them firsthand, you test them out, you’re able to test them on skin, on clothes, and as you go up you’re able to name your perfume whatever you’d like,” said store manager, Ibrahim Bojal.
“Some of the varieties we have range from eight different scent types you could say, a blend of unisex, men’s, and women’s profiles.”
Throughout the hour-long session, customers get to try different mixtures of scents, and find what suits them best. A “fragrance alchemist” also helps in finding the perfect balance in scents while still creating something unique.
While there are only eight scents, different mixtures of the scent can lead to a whole new smell.
“It turns out different every time, everyone uses different ratios even though we only have eight scents to create their own custom blend,” said fragrance alchemist, Izzie Regan.
Once they find their scent, customers create a name as well as their own custom graphics on the label.
Regan says the experience allows for people to get their creative juices flowing, as well as bring something home with them.
“It’s really lovely to have all these different people with different tastes and be able to create new scents with them,” said Regan.
“It’s a great creative outlet both for the customer and the staff here.”
With files from CTV's Valentine Nkengbeza.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Satire slinger The Onion buys Alex Jones' Infowars at auction with help from Sandy Hook families
The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than $1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax, the families announced Thursday.
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
2 B.C. Realtors fined $100K apiece for failing to disclose information to clients
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.
Trump's defence secretary pick said women shouldn't be in combat roles. These female veterans fear what comes next
Female veterans fear the progress made for women in combat since then will be reversed after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced Pete Hegseth this week as his pick for secretary of defense – a Fox News host and Army veteran who has criticized efforts to allow women into combat roles.
'Only in Australia': Couple comes home to find koala in bed
Koalas are normally found in eucalyptus trees, but one couple came home in Australia on Wednesday and were shocked to find one in their bedroom.
B.C. midwives' college issues warnings about 4 unregistered women
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued nearly identical warnings about four women, each of whom it says 'may be offering midwifery services' without being permitted to do so.
opinion Why the new U.S. administration won't have much time for us
In a column for CTVNews.ca, former Conservative Party political advisor and strategist Rudy Husny says that when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes to the G-20 summit next week, it will look more like his goodbye tour.
A look at how much mail Canada Post delivers, amid a strike notice
Amid a potential postal worker strike, here’s a look at how many letters and parcels the corporation delivers and how those numbers have changed in the internet age.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
1 man dead after double stabbing at City Place: Toronto police
A man is dead and another is in hospital following a double stabbing at a condo in the City Place area, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police said, after two men reportedly stabbed each other in an argument.
-
What should Taylor Swift (or Taylor Swift fans) see while she's in town? Toronto residents weigh in
Taylor Swift is taking over downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District for nearly 10 days when she brings “The Eras Tour” to Toronto.
-
'The Woodstock of our generation': Taylor Swift photographer credits email to her connection with the superstar
Taylor Swift has millions of fans worldwide, but Brampton, Ont.'s Jasmeet Sidhu has gotten closer to the musical icon than most.
Calgary
-
45 cats, 2 dogs rescued from northern Alberta property by Calgary aid agency
Dozens of cats and two dogs have been rescued from rural property by a Calgary-based animal charity.
-
Lethbridge police investigate 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police are asking the public to avoid a section of the city because of a dangerous situation.
-
RCMP called for urgent action weeks before carbon tax protest fizzled: internal emails
Emails obtained by CTV News show RCMP in Cochrane calling for action and urgent meetings with Alberta's transportation ministry over a months-long carbon tax protest along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
A look at McDavid's magic moments as the Oilers captain closes in on 1,000 points
Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid enters the Oilers' game Thursday night against Nashville with 999 points.
-
'It was total betrayal': Leduc woman finds herself in trouble with law after falling for romance scam
After losing her husband of 30 years to cancer, a man she'd been with since high school, a Leduc-area woman found herself lonely and vulnerable.
-
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal man pricked by dirty needle picking up his keys
A Montreal man was pricked by a dirty needle while picking up his keys that had fallen in a pile of leaves.
-
Quebec online ticket reseller sent 26 fines for allegedly hiking prices
Quebec’s crown prosecutors sent online ticket reseller Billets.ca more than two dozen fines for selling concert tickets at a higher price than the seller authorized.
-
Fire ignites in an apartment in Montreal North
Montreal police is investigating after a fire ignited an apartment in the borough of Montreal North.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Trump border czar calls eastern Ontario border crossing an 'extreme' security vulnerability
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar is calling one of Canada's busiest border crossings in eastern Ontario an "extreme vulnerability" for the United States as he intends to crack down on illegal immigration and increase border agents across the U.S.-Canada border.
-
OC Transpo scrapping youth discount fares, increasing seniors passes 120% in 2025 budget
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
-
Student transportation van driver facing charges following crash on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario
The 80-year-old driver of a student transportation van is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act following a multi-vehicle crash in Lanark County.
London
-
Concerns remain as Hydro One identifies a preferred corridor for the St. Thomas EV battery plant
Hydro One has identified a preferred route for a transmission corridor to supply the Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont. While the corridor now appears inevitable, officials are continuing to take feedback on the plan.
-
Needleless insulin device being introduced in Canada on World Diabetes Day
“InsuJet [is] the first device to Canada that actually has no needles,” said Daphne Lapenna of Sol-Millennium Medical Ltd. who is introducing the product to Canada on Thursday evening at Banting House.
-
Jury hears police interview with co-accused recorded days after fatal bush party shooting
Testimony at a London courthouse continued Wednesday, as London Police Detective Jim MacLachlan took the stand in the seventeenth day of evidence in the case of the murder of Josue Silva.
Barrie
-
Owner of 8 pups prepared to move if not granted an exemption to township's dog bylaw
An Everett, Ont. woman finds herself in a bit of a dog fight with the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio after being told she has too many puppies.
-
Council reviews county funding, transit and condo development
Barrie city councillors reviewed transit, county funding and a new condo on Dundonald Street at Wednesday meeting.
-
Winners announced at Barrie Arts Awards gala
The Barrie Arts Awards were handed out at the MacLaren Art Centre Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Kitchener
-
Take a look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont.
Amazon says its new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont. is the first-of-its-kind in the country.
-
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer dies, fight continues to get provincial funding for expensive drug treatment
The family of a young Kitchener woman, who died Sunday from a rare bile duct cancer, is promising her quest to get provincial funding for a drug that helped extend her life will continue.
Windsor
-
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
-
Michigan kills Canada geese as Windsor, Ont. weighs non-lethal solutions
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
Winnipeg
-
'It's great to be a fan in Manitoba': Bombers, Jets success creating excitement throughout Winnipeg
Excitement can be felt throughout Winnipeg these days as both the Winnipeg Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been dominating.
-
'Something to look forward to': Roughriders fan cheering for Bombers in Australia
CFL fans down under are preparing to take in the Grey Cup – Canadian style.
-
Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
Regina
-
Chad Bachynski defeats Sandra Masters to become mayor of Regina
Chad Bachynski will be Regina's next mayor, after defeating incumbent Sandra Masters, who was vying for a second term.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
-
A look at how much mail Canada Post delivers, amid a strike notice
Amid a potential postal worker strike, here’s a look at how many letters and parcels the corporation delivers and how those numbers have changed in the internet age.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
-
Assault charge against former Sask. private school employee dropped
A private school employee accused of hitting a seven-year-old student in the head with a relay baton had her assault charge dropped on Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.
Vancouver
-
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
-
2 B.C. Realtors fined $100K apiece for failing to disclose information to clients
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.
-
B.C. midwives' college issues warnings about 4 unregistered women
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued nearly identical warnings about four women, each of whom it says 'may be offering midwifery services' without being permitted to do so.
Vancouver Island
-
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
-
B.C. ports to resume operations Thursday
The federal government has ordered operations at B.C.'s ports to resume Thursday, according to the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.