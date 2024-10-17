'This is a really low point': Tensions between India, Canada concern Maritime Indian community

As tensions between Canada and India rise, members of the Indian community in the Maritimes are worried.

The federal government expelled six Indian diplomats on Monday after the RCMP said it had credible evidence Indian agents played a role in violent crimes on Canadian soil, including extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens.

India insists it has not received evidence of any government involvement in crimes in Canada, and it has ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave.

Experts call it one of the biggest diplomatic rifts in Canadian-Indian history, causing concern for many that it won't be resolved anytime soon.

Nissim Mannathukkaren, a Canadian-Indian resident, is watching closely as the diplomatic strain between the two countries intensifies.

"I think this is a really low point," said Mannathukkaren, a professor at Dalhousie University who teaches international politics. "Possibly the lowest point in Indo-Canadian relationship.”

While he's not panicking yet, Mannathukkaren says he can't help but worry about where things could be heading, especially with potential travel restrictions.

"Of course it will be more hard. Then you'll have to go to the United States or fly to Europe and stuff like that with the cancellation of direct flights, so that would be a problem," he said.

"The evidence is mounted towards demonstrating that the Indian government has coerced gang activity in Canada, gang members in Canada, to carry out executions of Canadian citizens on Canadian soil," said Robert Huish, an associate professor of international development studies at Dalhousie University.

Although Canada hasn't made evidence public yet, the allegations aren't new. Other countries have also made similar claims.

"There was a case in November 2023 in the U.S. where an attempted murder plot was foiled by FBI and state department," said Huish. "India was accused that their diplomats were involved in this."

Canada has the largest diaspora of Indians on Earth, many with family members still living in India.

For Harjit Seyan, who visits home often, it's nerve wracking.

"The thing is, if somebody is sick or somebody is ailing and you want to go and visit them and see them or somebody has passed away, you know," said Seyan.

There are fears the diplomatic spat will make them targets of racism or discrimination in this region.

"These decisions and talks in the media puts a very back light on Indians overall, and then stereotyping that all Indians I would say are bad or they see us in a negative light," said Horsherder Polad, who's lived in Canada for five years and has received his Canadian citizenship.

"If this is the image of India they see, they have a negative image about me because at the end of the day I represent India."

Experts say if the situation worsens, it's going to create more tensions for people living in both counties.