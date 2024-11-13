'This is my purpose': Cape Breton mother runs annual toy drive for the IWK in son's memory

A Cape Breton mother has made it her mission every year to deliver as many toys to children at the IWK as possible, all in loving memory of her late son.

For the last six years, Carol Hayne has conducted a toy drive in honour of her son Jason Marryatt, who was a patient at the hospital for six months before his passing in 2017 at the age of 21.

Marryatt was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, which is a type of tumour that begins as a growth of cells in the bones and soft tissue around the bones.

Hayne said she wanted to do something to keep Marryatt’s memory alive.

“He was very good at doing Legos for the little kids so that’s what made us decide to do this toy drive in memory of him so that all the kids at the IWK could have lots of toys for Christmas or operations or whatever they need it for, and we just enjoy doing it,” said Hayne.

The toy drive begins every year around August, with Hayne announcing its return.

People then donate toys or will donate money for toys.

In addition to the toy drive, Hayne also hosts a cold plate drive for those in need of a meal.

“This year we did 600 cold plates,” she said.

She said she wouldn’t be able to do the drive every year without the help of others.

“A lot of great volunteers, everyone’s really good to help out in any way at all, and it’s just marvellous.”

Chantal Beaver, a child specialist with the IWK, says the donation will go a long way.

“It’s a very generous donation, lots of toys, it’s going to make a lot of kids’ days,” said Beaver.

For Haynes, she says the toy drive gives her meaning.

“It means everything to me, I live for this every year. This is my purpose,” she said.

With files from CTV's Paul Dewitt.

