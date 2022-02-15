This Nova Scotia man was the first Canadian-born Black pilot in the RCAF

At the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, the work to preserve African Nova Scotia history never stops.

Every time Executive Director Russell Grosse look at Allan Bundy's picture, he feels a surge of emotion.

"When I think of the legacy of Allan Bundy, it swells up a lot of pride,” said Grosse.

Born in 1920, Bundy attended Dartmouth High School and later studied chemistry at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Then, in 1939, the Second World War broke out.

“He went to try and enlist for the Royal Canadian Air Force and was denied because of the colour of his skin,” said Grosse.

However, Bundy refused to take “no” for an answer.

He tried to enlist again in 1942 and this time was accepted into the 404 Squadron. Bundy was then trained to fly the Bristol Beaufighter airplane.

Bundy flew more than 40 combat missions overseas and cemented his place in African Nova Scotian and Canadian history by breaking through the RCAF's colour barrier.

"He was the first Canadian-born Black pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force,” said Dartmouth historian David Jones. "He was flying planes that face real danger. To do that in World War II was really brave.”

Allan Bundy died in 2001. Today, Jones wants more to be done to honour a man who he says helped change attitudes towards visible minorities in both the military and Canadian society.

"I would say Mr. Bundy’s name … needs to be better known throughout Canada for his pioneering where in the air force and for who he was as an African Nova Scotian and Black Canadian."

Grosse said progress is being made to remember and honour the lives of heroic historic figures like Allan Bundy.

“That is slowly changing now," said Grosse. "There is an effort by educators to create an opportunity.”