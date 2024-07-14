'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': Men save Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf from further damage after fire

One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.

Pointe-du-Chêne Harbour Authority general manager Victor Cormier said the fire started around 12:30 p.m. when the man tried to start his boat.

“It stalled and he tried to start it again and it just exploded,” said Cormier.

Thick smoke rises into the air from the boat fire at the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf. (Courtesy: Kevin Carson)

Cormier said the RCMP told him the man suffered burns to his legs and one arm.

Cpl. Nick Layton of the Shediac detachment of the Southeast District RCMP said the man was sent to hospital in Moncton with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“There was an explosion on board a personal watercraft,” said Layton.

Layton said the fire was an accident and is not a criminal matter.

“The cause is not determined, but the investigation has been turned over to the Coast Guard.”

Cormier said the boat, still on fire, began floating toward the gas bar at the Pointe-du-Chêne Yacht Club.

He said two men on jet skis saved the day.

The boat is seen on fire from the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf. (Courtesy: Kevin Carson)

“They roped it and pulled it on the outside of the breakwater,” he said. “If those two guys hadn’t pulled it out it could have been a catastrophe. For the gas bar and the other boats because when one starts one fire it starts the other one. Those two guys are just heroes in my book.”

Cormier said the wharf was closed to visitors for about 40 minutes due to safety concerns.

“We had to,” said Cormier. “As general manager of the harbour authority I’m in charge until the fire chief shows up and then he determined that because of the smoke, the carcinogens, when fiberglass burns it’s very hazardous to your health and lungs, so he made the call.”

Members of the Shediac Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire, but were still spraying the boat until late afternoon.

“Thank God for those two guys,” said Cormier.

