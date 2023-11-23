Thousands without power in Fredericton, several schools closed

Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area are without power Thursday, resulting in school cancellations.

The latest outage map shows 72 outages, affecting 3,494 customers. At its peak, more then 7,000 customers were affected.

A number of schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed due to the outages:

Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School

Burton Elementary School

Hubbard Avenue Elementary School

Harold Peterson Middle School

Lincoln Elementary Community School

Oromocto High School

Minto Memorial High School

Minto Elementary-Middle School

Gesner Street Elementary School

Hanwell Park Academy

According to the NB Power website, it is unclear what caused the majority of the outages.

The utility says crews are working to restore power.

As of 7:00 AM, we have approximately 90 outages impacting 7,200 customers, mainly in the Fredericton region. Our team is in the field safely and efficiently restoring power to impacted customers. — NB Power (@NB_Power) November 23, 2023

Restoration times range from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.