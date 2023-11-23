ATLANTIC
    • Thousands without power in Fredericton, several schools closed

    Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area are without power Thursday, resulting in school cancellations.

    The latest outage map shows 72 outages, affecting 3,494 customers. At its peak, more then 7,000 customers were affected.

    A number of schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed due to the outages:

    • Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School
    • Burton Elementary School
    • Hubbard Avenue Elementary School
    • Harold Peterson Middle School
    • Lincoln Elementary Community School
    • Oromocto High School
    • Minto Memorial High School
    • Minto Elementary-Middle School
    • Gesner Street Elementary School
    • Hanwell Park Academy

    According to the NB Power website, it is unclear what caused the majority of the outages.

    The utility says crews are working to restore power.

    Restoration times range from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

