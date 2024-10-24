Threats made toward Musquodoboit Harbour school unfounded: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says threats made toward a school in Musquodoboit Harbour on Wednesday were unfounded.

Officers responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. following a report a student made threats involving a weapon.

Police say the student was detained when they arrived at school and they were not in possession of any weapons.

“Further investigation found that the comments perceived as threats were related to an upcoming event involving foam dart guns,” reads a Thursday news release from the RCMP.

The student was released by police and no charges will be laid.

