Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Stephan Esculier of the New Brunswick RCMP said Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton, Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, N.B. and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Bloomfield Ridge, N.B. all appeared at the Moncton Law Courts late Tuesday afternoon.

All three have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kyla Lapointe.

The trio have been remanded in custody and will make another court appearance July 19 at 11 a.m.

RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the homicide of Lapointe after she was found on Belleview Avenue near Mountain Road on Tuesday.

Esculier said police received a disturbance call in the city's east end neighbourhood at 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman had been stabbed multiple times on the street.

"She was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries," Esculier said.

A short time later, police stopped a vehicle that had been observed near the area in connection with the investigation and Marten, Jackson and Mundell were arrested at the scene.

Esculier wouldn't say if the victim knew the three people who have been charged.

"At this point we can't really speculate on the motive or if these people knew each other. It's just part of the investigation. It's not something we can talk about at this point," said Esculier.

RCMP is asking residents or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have security footage to please reach out to them.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

