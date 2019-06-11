

CTV Atlantic





Police say three men are facing assault charges after a fight stemming from a longstanding dispute between two families related to the local lobster fishery.

The RCMP say two men went to another man’s home in Little Harbour, N.S., to confront him.

Police say two more men arrived and a fight broke out, with some of the men allegedly using weapons including a wrench, golf club, and a baseball bat.

Three men were arrested and two men were taken to hospital.

A woman was also injured but didn’t require medical treatment.

A 33-year-old man from South West Cove is facing charges of assault with a weapon.

A 49-year-old man from Little Harbour is facing charges of assault with a weapon, mischief, and breach of undertaking.

A 21-year-old man from Little Harbour is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking.

The 49-year-old man and 21-year-old man were held in custody overnight and taken to court on Monday.

The 33-year-old man was released and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 24.

“The RCMP is taking this complaint seriously,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau in a news release. “Since the beginning of the lobster season, theRCMP has been conducting proactive patrols with a visible police presence on the water and this will continue until the end of the season.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.