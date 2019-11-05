HALIFAX -- Three people were arrested after two vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Fredericton, and one of the vehicles was later involved in a crash.

Police responded to an intrusion alarm at the dealership on Fredericton’s north side just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers discovered that the business had been broken into, and two vehicles and various sets of keys had been stolen.

A short time later, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Vanier Highway, where a car had ended up in the ditch.

The female driver wasn’t injured and was arrested for possession of stolen property and obstruction.

Police allege the vehicle was one of the vehicles stolen from the dealership earlier that morning. It was badly damaged in the crash.

The 24-year-old driver, Mallory Alexandra Bostick of Fredericton, was remanded into custody and is due back in court Wednesday morning. Police say further charges are expected at that time.

As for the second stolen vehicle, patrol officers found it just outside Fredericton around 6:30 p.m. Monday, and arrested a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old man at the scene.

The older man was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, while the younger man was released unconditionally.