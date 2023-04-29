Three people face slew of weapons, drug charges following arrests in Bedford, N.S.

Two men and a woman are facing drug and weapons charges after a home was searched in Bedford, N.S., on Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say officers conducted a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. on the Bedford Highway in relation to an ongoing investigation. According to police, a man inside the vehicle was safely arrested.

A short time later, investigators searched a home on Stockton Ridge. A man and a woman were arrested inside the home.

Police seized several items from the property including:

cocaine

hash

cannabis

prescription opioids

ammunition

Canadian currency

a prohibited weapon

two loaded firearms

Darren Hersh Blumenthal, 54, Rebecca Faye Blumenthal, 49, and Dylan Benjamin Blumenthal, 26, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges: