Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.

Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.

Oromocto RCMP responded to the crash on Route 105 around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

In an email to CTV Atlantic on Friday, Maj. Christopher Daniel, senior public affairs officer with the Department of National Defence, confirmed the three occupants of the vehicle were part of the 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

“We are all thinking of their families and friends during this sad time. At the request of the grieving family, we ask members of the media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult period,” reads the email to CTV News.

Daniel said chaplain and mental health supports are readily available for all Canadian Army members and their families during this difficult time.

A news release from RCMP on Sunday said they believe the crash happened when the vehicle, which was headed East on Route 105, swerved off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.

Autopsies have been completed to help identify the individuals and their exact causes of death.

