Ticket sales for Touchdown Atlantic are sluggish.

The Aug. 25th CFL game in Moncton is two months away and Maritime football fans are not opening their wallets.

Ticketmaster.ca shows lots of seats are still availability for the game. If you go to the game, every blue dot represents an unsold seat -- which means not many seats have been sold.

“We continue to be very optimistic,” said organizer Anthony Leblanc, though he admits there's work to be done to make the game more affordable and attractive.

The cheapest ticket is $55 and it’s a pressure point with fans, especially when compared to other CFL markets that often charge less than half that amount.

“We’re working closely with some of our sponsors in regards to how we can offer some different options to people who want to go to the game that may be a little more price sensitive,” Leblanc said.

Football executive Richard Maclean says beyond ticket prices a bigger issue is Maritime CFL fans have been teased before with promises of one day having their own team -- and they are hesitant to fully buy in.

“Again it comes back to the same story,” said MacLean. “We're waiting for a stadium, and, until then, people are hesitant. We've been down this road many times.”

Halifax's professional soccer team, the Halifax Wanderers, continues to thrive.

Derek Martin says the secret behind their success is non-stop visibility in the community.

“We've been marketing and talking and promoting this club and this team and the idea of this team,” Martin said.

Leblanc is paying close attention, learning from the Wanderers success.

“I think Derek Martin is an incredible operator,” Leblanc said. “The enthusiasm he has built up in the greater Halifax region and the enthusiasm he has built up for the Wanderers is something we're looking at and want to emulate.”

Leblanc recently moved the start time of touchdown Atlantic from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m.

He says there's lots of time to generate excitement, promote the game, and see a spike in ticket sales.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.