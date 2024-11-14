Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog

HALIFAX -

The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.

The Liberal party has complained to Elections Nova Scotia after a Progressive Conservative campaign manager in Lunenburg, N.S., handed out gift cards each good for a single cup of coffee at a drive-thru while candidate Susan Corkum-Greek greeted voters as they exited.

The campaign manager resigned earlier this week and issued a statement saying he'd handed out 25 of the $2.07 cards.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, says Nova Scotia needs law reform to permit its chief electoral officer to directly order a fine in such cases, rather than lengthy, costly and often ineffective court cases.

"We need to discourage violations of election laws, even small ones, as much as we discourage illegal parking," he said.

He said there may be significant violations of the Elections Act where the public prosecution service should be called in, but often minor cases in provincial jurisdictions can drift on for months and end up being abandoned.

The Liberals have argued providing the gift cards violated Section 327 of the provincial Elections Act, which prohibits offering "a bribe" to influence a person's vote.

The party has also filed a petition seeking a declaration by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that the incident constitutes corrupt practices under the Elections Act. However, a spokesperson for the judiciary said the case won't be heard until after the Nov. 26 election.

Conacher said law reforms in Nova Scotia could result in similar cases being dealt with summarily, as occurs with parking tickets, particularly if they are isolated and less severe.

Asked about such a potential reform, Tim Houston, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, said it's important to keep in mind the person involved in Lunenburg was a party volunteer.

"Let's not lose sight of the fact these are people volunteering their time to help the process .... I think it's a very slippery slope to kind of weaponize the legal system against a party volunteer who maybe made a mistake," he said.

Conacher said he does not think his proposal would discourage people from volunteering for political parties.

"It's more important to discourage violations of the law. I don't think you discourage volunteers. It just makes them pay more attention to following the rules, and as a result you get fairer elections," he said.

The NDP and Liberal leaders didn't immediately provide comment on the proposed law reform.

Unlike the federal system, in Nova Scotia there is no commissioner appointed to levy administrative penalties under the Nova Scotia Elections Act. Conacher said it's preferable to have separate roles, with chief electoral officers focusing on running elections while the election commissioner focuses on monitoring any violations of the legislation.

However, he said he recognizes this system is more costly, and that it's possible for chief electoral officers to take on the function of levying administrative fines as well.

"The lack of penalties for many violations can just encourage more violations. You don't want to tie up the courts with all these minor things," said Conacher.

Naomi Shelton, a spokeswoman for Elections Nova Scotia, says the Tim Hortons case remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

