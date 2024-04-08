Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Make way for a memorable Monday as a solar eclipse arrives across the Maritimes in the afternoon.
Parts of the region will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds, as the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and Earth.
The eclipse’s path of totality includes central New Brunswick, the western tip of Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton’s Meat Cove area in Nova Scotia.
Other parts of the Maritimes will experience a partial solar eclipse.
Do not look directly at the eclipse’s partial phase at any time without wearing certified safety eyeglasses.
Portions of Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, as well the United States and Mexico, will also experience Monday’s total solar eclipse.
After Monday, the next total solar eclipse in the Maritimes will occur on May 1, 2079.
A map showing the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse that will be seen in parts of the Maritimes, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, along with portions of the United States and Mexico.
The following are eclipse times for select Maritime communities, within and outside the path of totality:
Path of totality eclipse times across the Maritimes
Hartland, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:43 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:32:24 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 20.7 seconds
Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:41 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:32:19 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 18.9 seconds
Doaktown, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:24:34 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:33:48 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 16.6 seconds
Woodstock, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:34 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:32:22 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 16.2 seconds
Tignish Corner, P.E.I.
- Eclipse start time: 3:27:11 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:35:44 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 10.9 seconds
Miramichi, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:25:27p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:34:24 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 8.2 seconds
Alberton, P.E.I.
- Eclipse start time: 3:27:08 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:35:49 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 3 minutes, 2.5 seconds
Perth-Andover, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:39 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:32:25 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 52.8 seconds
Bouctouche, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:26:14 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:35:28 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 34.5 seconds
Plaster Rock, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:23:07 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:32:54 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 32.1 seconds
Chipman, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:24:45 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:34:29 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 25.7 seconds
Fredericton
- Eclipse start time: 3:23:41 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:33:50 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 12.4 seconds
Tracadie-Sheila, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:26:18 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:35:22 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 9.2 seconds
Meat Cove, N.S.
- Eclipse start time: 3:31:16 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:39:37 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 1 minute, 29.5 seconds
Grand Falls, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:46 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:33:10 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 1 minute, 17.9 seconds
Summerside, P.E.I.
- Eclipse start time: 3:27:22 p.m.
- Totality start time: 4:37:08 p.m.
- Duration of totality: 1 minute, 1.3 seconds
Maximum partial eclipse times across Maritime cities outside of totality
Moncton, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:26:04 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:36:45 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 99.89 per cent
Edmundston, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:22:11 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:33:13 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 99.8 per cent
Charlottetown, P.E.I.
- Eclipse start time: 3:28:09 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:38:17 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 99.2 per cent
Saint John, N.B.
- Eclipse start time: 3:24:14 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:35:34 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 98.1 per cent
Sydney, N.S.
- Eclipse start time: 3:31:39 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:40:53 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 97.3 per cent
Halifax, N.S.
- Eclipse start time: 3:27:21 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse time: 4:38:04 p.m.
- Mid-eclipse magnitude: 94.5 per cent
Free certified eclipse glasses have been distributed in communities throughout western New Brunswick leading up to the April 8 eclipse. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
Where to watch the eclipse
A list of free New Brunswick eclipse viewing events, along with pick up locations for certified safety eyeglasses (if still available) can be found here.
Free public eclipse viewing events will happen Monday afternoon in several New Brunswick communities, including: Florenceville-Bristol, Fredericton, Hartland, Miramichi, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Woodstock, Arcadia, and Moncton.
A solar telescope balloon will launch from Florenceville-Bristol at the beginning of the eclipse to capture images of the spectacle high above New Brunswick. Live images from the telescope will stream live to local viewing events, as well as online.
A roadside sign warns of traffic delays on April 8 near Woodstock, N.B. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
Traffic and communications
New Brunswick public schools within the eclipse’s path of totality will be dismissed early from afternoon classes on Monday.
Drivers should prepare for detours and delays within the path of totality, with an influx of people expected.
Several restrictions for vehicles will be in effect around three Woodstock public viewing areas on Monday. A shuttle service in Florenceville-Bristol will run between two public viewing events on each side of the Saint John River, with crews directing traffic on the Florenceville Bridge (which is down to one lane due to ongoing construction). The world’s longest covered bridge in Hartland will be closed to vehicles from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organized has advised drivers to fuel up before venturing out, with the potential for long waits.
A focus within the path of totality will also be placed on communications, with an expectation for high network demand. Bell Aliant says routine maintenance will be paused on Monday afternoon to optimize data and voice services in areas where large numbers of people are expected. Bell Aliant (a division of Bell, which owns CTV Atlantic) says usage levels will be monitored closely throughout the eclipse event.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will provide live coverage of the eclipse as it travels across the Maritimes on Monday.
A special edition of CTV News at Six with Todd Battis will broadcast live Monday from Miramichi, featuring extensive eclipse coverage from across the region.
A special edition of CTV News at Six on Monday, April 8 will feature live extensive eclipse coverage from across the Maritimes. (Source: CTV Atlantic)
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Ukraine denies a Russian claim that it launched drone strikes on a major nuclear power plant
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives trying to escape Sudan
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives who are trying to escape conflict-racked Sudan, while diaspora groups are demanding the federal government do more to end a yearlong civil war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Calgary
-
How Calgarians can safely view Monday's solar eclipse
A highly-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada on Monday, April 8, but there are opportunities to witness the rare celestial event in Calgary.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
A missing piece of Canadian military history highlighted at The Military Museums
The Military Museums is celebrating Sikh heritage month with an exhibit on Sikh soldiers in Canada's military.
Edmonton
-
Saddle Lake woman kidnapped during break-in: RCMP
A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northwest of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Man arrested at hospital after gunfire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man has been arrested in connection with gunfire that occurred in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Four-vehicle pile-up injures two in Saint-Hyacinthe
A multi-vehicle collision in Saint-Hyacinthe has left two people injured.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
London
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
-
Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft
A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.
Barrie
-
$700K fire damage to family home
Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Gravenhurst’s north end.
-
Alliston girl missing
A young teenage girl is missing from Alliston.
-
Golf-club swinging trespasser busted
An irate man used a golf club as a weapon in Meaford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Windsor
-
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
-
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
-
Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex
According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.
Winnipeg
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
-
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
-
Saskatoon duo charged in two investigations after ballistics lab matches weapon to cartridges
Saskatoon police arrested two suspects in two separate firearms investigations after a forensics lab was able to match the spent cartridges.
Vancouver
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Warm weather prompts early opening of Abbotsford Tulip Festival
The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival opened a week early this year due to stretches of hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower Mainland.
-
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.