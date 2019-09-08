

CTV Atlantic





Did you lose power during Dorian? Are you wondering if your food is still safe to eat?

Health officials say foods can become a health risk if they have been sitting in your fridge or freezer for several hours during a power outage.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office has issued these helpful tips when it comes to food and water safety:

Keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

Refrigerated foods will generally stay safe for four to six hours. Keep the fridge door closed as much as possible.

Frozen foods in a fully-stocked freezer will stay frozen for up to two days. Foods in a half-filled freezer will keep for about one day.

Most foods with visible ice crystals, and at temperatures less than 4C (40F) are safe to be refrozen or cooked.

Try to consume perishable foods that have been cooked as soon as possible after preparation.

Floodwater can also affect food safety. If you are experiencing flooding:

Foods that are contaminated and wrapped and stored in paper, plastic cloth, fiber, or cardboard should be discarded.

All food with containers that have screw caps, snap lids, and pull tops should be discarded.

Only commercially-sealed, unopened, undamaged, waterproof, airtight jars or metal cans can be considered safe once they are cleaned and sanitized before opening.

After a flood, well water can become contaminated with bacteria and chemicals that can make you sick:

If your well has been flooded, don’t use your well water for drinking, cleaning, or bathing.

You should stay away from your well pump while your home is flooded because of electrocution risk.

If water is not safe, you should use bottled water, or boil or disinfect water for cooking and cleaning.

Source: Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office