HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s top doctor has burst the Atlantic-Cuba bubble idea, instead urging Nova Scotians to stay close to home this winter.

Dr. Robert Strang made the comments during a news conference on Wednesday, referring to recent reports about a Halifax-based travel agent who would like to extend the Atlantic bubble to Cuba in February and March.

Elayne Pink of Absolute Travel previously told CTV News an Air Canada charter flight would fly Atlantic Canadians from Halifax to Cuba, where a resort would host people only from the Atlantic bubble.

Pink said she has been overwhelmed with responses from Atlantic Canadians and seats are already filling up.

However, Strang said Wednesday that the Public Health Agency of Canada continues to advise against non-essential international travel, and international tourists are required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

“While we remain in the middle of a global pandemic, I think planning to stay close to home, enjoying the unique experiences that all four seasons bring in Nova Scotia, and choosing to support our local hotels, restaurants and other businesses is the safest and wisest choice for Nova Scotians to make,” said Strang.

He noted that many countries around the world -- including Canada -- are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and he doesn’t expect it to end anytime soon.

“It’s not going to be here for just a couple of weeks,” said Strang. “We can expect it to be for at least the next two to three months and there are no guarantees where we might be with COVID here in Nova Scotia during these coming months and we really don’t know with any certainty what 2021 is going to bring, either locally, nationally and internationally.”

As of Wednesday, John Hopkins University was reporting a total of 6,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 492 active cases in Cuba.

This is a developing story. More to come.