With plenty of seats still available, there are new ticket packages and pricing levels announced for Moncton's CFL game between Toronto and Montreal.

The Atlantic Schooners say dropping the ticket prices was their way of letting the public know they've been heard.

“We started hearing from a number of people that they were looking for a more affordable ticket to be able to bring family,” said Anthony Leblanc, the Schooners Sports & Entertainment founding partner.

It's the second time a change has been made to the Touchdown Atlantic game, which was originally set for 7 p.m. on Aug 25.

“Now, with the ticket pricing adjustments its really … they're reacting to the market,” said Greg Turner, Moncton’s chairman of events.

The game that's now set for 1 p.m. will cost $20 to $30 dollars for some fans.

As well as transportation options from Charlottetown, Fredericton, Halifax and Saint John.

“I think it was a smart move because it’s going to attract more to go to the game,” said Jesse Landry.

For those who have already purchased their tickets, they have three options.

“Refund and receive tickets back, they can get season tickets, or an outright refund for the difference,” Leblanc said.

Touchdown Atlantic will also have a tailgate party for those predominately interested in the entertainment aspect.

“The CFL is going to be represented with the Grey Cup here and CFL representatives, hall of famers,” said Jason Terris of the Moncton Mustangs.

Riverview's Taylor Burns, who plays NCAA football, says dropping the prices was the right move, because having a bigger crowd is crucial.

“It brings up the players on the field and even if you’re not a fan of either of the teams, just being there and experiencing the game is really going to bring out a good competitive environment for the players,” Burns said.

While the new prices may attract more fans, some say the conversation needs to go further.

“As a community, we need to spread the word as much as possible,” said CFL podcaster Wray Dunn. “I just spoke with someone this morning that wasn’t even aware the game was coming here.”

The Schooners say the adjustments were necessary to attract more people.

“It’s obviously a lesson learned for us in regards to pricing for these types of events and we’ve noticed that we needed to make some changes so we did,” Leblanc said.

Changes they hope will help them pack some more fans into Moncton’s stadium next month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.