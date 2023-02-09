Town of Riverview to hold first-ever polar plunge during this year's winter carnival

The Town of Riverview, N.B., is hosting its first-ever polar plunge during its 48th annual winter carnival this weekend.

The event will be held at the Pat Crossman Memorial Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Participants will have the opportunity to "cold plunge" in water temperatures between 45F and 55F.

In a news release, the town says pre-registration is not mandatory, however, a maximum of 50 plungers will be able to participate.

Plungers are asked to make a cash donation to Riverview P.R.O. Kids – a program designed for Riverview kids to get involved in local sport and recreation programs.

Saturday’s plunge will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The 48th Riverview Winter Carnival takes place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12 this year.

The carnival, which has been held since 1975, includes events such as snowshoeing, campfires, food vendors and indoor markets.

A list of carnival events can be found on the town's website.