Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water

    Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.

    A news release from the utility says it's dealing with a third-party fuel spill on Smokey Drive. An email to CTV Atlantic from Halifax Water Wednesday morning said they are limited on what they can disclose due to privacy requirements.

    The company said the leak potentially entered the stormwater system, however the work being done is not expected to impact water services in the area.

    Nearby residents may smell oil fumes as work is being done.

    “To ensure appropriate environmental cleanup, our Pollution and Prevention group and the operations team dispatched staff and hired a contractor to take corrective actions. Work began yesterday afternoon and continues,” reads Halifax Water’s email.

    “In these types of environmental clean ups, the source of the spill (typically a property owner/responsible entity) contacts their insurance and opens a claim. In these cases, any work completed by Halifax Water and/or its contractors will be covered through an insurance claim.”

    Traffic delays can be expected from 203 Smokey Drive to Glendale Drive. Sidewalks will remain open, according to Halifax Water.

    Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes.

