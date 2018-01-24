

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a home and travel trailer in Trenton, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police and firefighters from the Trenton, New Glasgow, and Abercrombie fire departments responded to the home on Philip Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The home was destroyed, along with a travel trailer that was in the driveway.

A short time later, the Trenton Fire Department also responded to a small fire inside a home on Sixth Street.

Police say no one was injured in either fire.

Investigators say the fires are connected and a Trenton woman has been charged with two counts of arson. She is due to appear Wednesday in Pictou provincial court.